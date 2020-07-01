2 Boston health centers merge

After a year of working to clear regulatory hurdles, two Boston health centers — East Boston Neighborhood Health Center and the South End Community Health Center — have merged, according to the Boston Globe.

Under the deal, the South End center will become a branch of East Boston Neighborhood Health. The combined community health organization will have 1,300 employees and an operating budget of $180 million.

The deal was announced in June 2019. The organizations said that the combination will enhance the South End center's ability to deliver primary care and mental health services.

Manny Lopes, CEO of the East Boston center, said he hopes to keep expanding to help become more efficient and offer more services to underserved communities.

"There is still an unmet need," Mr. Lopes told the Globe. "We need to make sure our doors are always open."

