Washington physician assistant's license suspended after more than a dozen COVID-19 complaints

The Washington Medical Commission suspended the license of a pediatric physician assistant following more than a dozen complaints for prescribing medication without seeing patients and interfering with the care of COVID-19 patients, according to an Oct. 15 report from The Columbian.

The commission also found that Scott Miller, a physician assistant running Miller Family Pediatrics, engaged in campaigns against hospitals and doctors and encouraged the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Many claimed that Mr. Miller prescribed a list of supplements and drugs to treat virus symptoms, with at least one patient alleging he was not examined but only spoke with Miller over the phone.

Mr. Miller has 20 days to appeal the suspension.