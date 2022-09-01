Trinity hospital opens 'serenity suite' for staff

Waterbury, Conn.-based Saint Mary's Hospital has opened a 'serenity suite' to support staff resiliency and wellbeing.

The space is intended to create a "full sensory relaxation experience" for staff. It features HD video nature scenes, essential oil diffusion, massage chairs and mood lighting. It's open 24 hours a day and employees can customize their experience by choosing a location using Google Assistant, according to an Aug. 25 news release.

The hospital's chief nursing officer, Shawna Edwards, RN, MSN, told local CBS affiliate WFSB that leadership will encourage nurses and other colleagues to take a break and utilize the space.

"Sometimes we need permission as humans to do that. We don’t naturally say, 'it’s time for me to take a break.' So, sometimes somebody else identifying that in you can help," Ms. Edwards said.

The serenity suite is modeled after the 'zen room' at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., which is also part of Hartford, Conn.-based Trinity Health of New England.