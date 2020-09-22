The most rewarding & challenging aspects of medicine for young physicians: 11 points

For physicians younger than 40, relationships with their patients and their gratitude are the most rewarding parts of their job, while the array of rules and regulations they must adhere to is the most challenging, a new Medscape report shows.

For the report, the medical news website polled 17,461 physicians in 30 specialties from Oct. 4, 2019, to Feb. 10.

The five most rewarding parts of a young physician's job include:

● Gratitude/relationships with patients: 29 percent

● Knowing that I'm making the world a better place: 23 percent

● Being good at what I do/finding answers, diagnoses: 21 percent

● Making good money at a job I like: 14 percent

● Being proud of being a doctor: 6 percent

The six most challenging parts of a young physician's job include:

● Having so many rules and regulations: 24 percent

● Dealing with difficult patients: 21 percent

● Having to work long hours: 19 percent

● Difficulties getting fair reimbursement from or dealing with Medicare and other insurers: 9 percent

● Working with an EHR system: 9 percent

● Worrying about being sued: 9 percent

