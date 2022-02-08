Primary care physician workforce by state: California has the largest

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

California has the most primary care physicians in the country, while Wyoming has the fewest, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data published Feb. 7.

The ranking is based on information from Redi-Data on the number of active state-licensed primary care physicians. Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In total, there are 496,065 professionally active primary care physicians in the U.S.

Here are the number of primary care physicians in each state and the District of Columbia:

Alabama: 5,932 active primary care physicians

Population: 4,779,736

 

Alaska: 1,076

Population: 710,231

 

Arizona: 8,754

Population: 6,392,017

 

Arkansas: 3,663

Population: 2,915,918

 

California: 55,005

Population: 37,253,956

 

Colorado: 7,527

Population: 5,029,196

 

Connecticut: 7,135

Population: 3,574,097

 

Delaware: 1,603

Population: 897,934

 

District of Columbia: 3,291

Population: 601,723

 

Florida: 28,230

Population: 18,801,310

 

Georgia: 12,893

Population: 9,687,653

 

Hawaii: 1,923

Population: 1,360,301

 

Idaho: 1,824

Population: 1,567,582

 

Illinois: 23,028

Population: 12,830,632

 

Indiana: 8,318

Population: 6,483,802

 

Iowa: 4,849

Population: 3,046,355

 

Kansas: 4,209

Population: 2,853,118

 

Kentucky: 5,541

Population: 4,339,367

 

Louisiana: 6,493

Population: 4,533,372

 

Maine: 2,566

Population: 1,328,361

 

Maryland: 11,279

Population: 5,773,552

 

Massachusetts: 16,043

Population: 6,547,629

 

Michigan: 19,366

Population: 9,883,640

 

Minnesota: 9,056

Population: 5,303,925

 

Mississippi: 3,360

Population: 2,967,297

 

Missouri: 9,974

Population: 5,988,927

 

Montana: 1,187

Population: 989,415

 

Nebraska: 2,933
Population: 1,826,341

 

Nevada: 3,131

Population: 2,700,551

 

New Hampshire: 2,099

Population: 1,316,470

 

New Jersey: 15,147

Population: 8,791,894

 

New Mexico: 3,031

Population: 2,059,179

 

New York: 41,685

Population: 19,378,102

 

North Carolina : 13,897

Population: 9,535,483

 

North Dakota: 1,222

Population: 672,591

 

Ohio: 20,449

Population: 11,536,504

 

Oklahoma: 4,941

Population: 3,751,351

 

Oregon: 6,170

Population: 3,831,074

 

Pennsylvania: 25,631

Population: 12,702,379

 

Rhode Island: 2,825

Population: 1,052,567

 

South Carolina: 6,749

Population: 4,625,364

 

South Dakota: 1,131

Population: 814,180

 

Tennessee: 9,008

Population: 6,346,105

 

Texas: 31,624

Population: 25,145,561

 

Utah: 3,227

Population: 2,763,885

 

Vermont: 1,174

Population: 625,741

 

Virginia: 12,113

Population: 8,001,024

 

Washington: 11,340

Population: 6,724,540

 

West Virginia: 2,985

Population: 1,852,994

 

Wisconsin: 8,755

Population: 5,686,986

Wyoming: 673

Population: 563,626



Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles