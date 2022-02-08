Primary care physician workforce by state: California has the largest

- Small
- Medium
- Large
California has the most primary care physicians in the country, while Wyoming has the fewest, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data published Feb. 7.
The ranking is based on information from Redi-Data on the number of active state-licensed primary care physicians. Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In total, there are 496,065 professionally active primary care physicians in the U.S.
Here are the number of primary care physicians in each state and the District of Columbia:
Alabama: 5,932 active primary care physicians
Population: 4,779,736
Alaska: 1,076
Population: 710,231
Arizona: 8,754
Population: 6,392,017
Arkansas: 3,663
Population: 2,915,918
California: 55,005
Population: 37,253,956
Colorado: 7,527
Population: 5,029,196
Connecticut: 7,135
Population: 3,574,097
Delaware: 1,603
Population: 897,934
District of Columbia: 3,291
Population: 601,723
Florida: 28,230
Population: 18,801,310
Georgia: 12,893
Population: 9,687,653
Hawaii: 1,923
Population: 1,360,301
Idaho: 1,824
Population: 1,567,582
Illinois: 23,028
Population: 12,830,632
Indiana: 8,318
Population: 6,483,802
Iowa: 4,849
Population: 3,046,355
Kansas: 4,209
Population: 2,853,118
Kentucky: 5,541
Population: 4,339,367
Louisiana: 6,493
Population: 4,533,372
Maine: 2,566
Population: 1,328,361
Maryland: 11,279
Population: 5,773,552
Massachusetts: 16,043
Population: 6,547,629
Michigan: 19,366
Population: 9,883,640
Minnesota: 9,056
Population: 5,303,925
Mississippi: 3,360
Population: 2,967,297
Missouri: 9,974
Population: 5,988,927
Montana: 1,187
Population: 989,415
Nebraska: 2,933
Population: 1,826,341
Nevada: 3,131
Population: 2,700,551
New Hampshire: 2,099
Population: 1,316,470
New Jersey: 15,147
Population: 8,791,894
New Mexico: 3,031
Population: 2,059,179
New York: 41,685
Population: 19,378,102
North Carolina : 13,897
Population: 9,535,483
North Dakota: 1,222
Population: 672,591
Ohio: 20,449
Population: 11,536,504
Oklahoma: 4,941
Population: 3,751,351
Oregon: 6,170
Population: 3,831,074
Pennsylvania: 25,631
Population: 12,702,379
Rhode Island: 2,825
Population: 1,052,567
South Carolina: 6,749
Population: 4,625,364
South Dakota: 1,131
Population: 814,180
Tennessee: 9,008
Population: 6,346,105
Texas: 31,624
Population: 25,145,561
Utah: 3,227
Population: 2,763,885
Vermont: 1,174
Population: 625,741
Virginia: 12,113
Population: 8,001,024
Washington: 11,340
Population: 6,724,540
West Virginia: 2,985
Population: 1,852,994
Wisconsin: 8,755
Population: 5,686,986
Wyoming: 673
Population: 563,626