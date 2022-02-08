Primary care physician workforce by state: California has the largest

California has the most primary care physicians in the country, while Wyoming has the fewest, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data published Feb. 7.

The ranking is based on information from Redi-Data on the number of active state-licensed primary care physicians. Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In total, there are 496,065 professionally active primary care physicians in the U.S.

Here are the number of primary care physicians in each state and the District of Columbia:

Alabama: 5,932 active primary care physicians

Population: 4,779,736

Alaska: 1,076

Population: 710,231

Arizona: 8,754

Population: 6,392,017

Arkansas: 3,663

Population: 2,915,918

California: 55,005

Population: 37,253,956

Colorado: 7,527

Population: 5,029,196

Connecticut: 7,135

Population: 3,574,097

Delaware: 1,603

Population: 897,934

District of Columbia: 3,291

Population: 601,723

Florida: 28,230

Population: 18,801,310

Georgia: 12,893

Population: 9,687,653

Hawaii: 1,923

Population: 1,360,301

Idaho: 1,824

Population: 1,567,582

Illinois: 23,028

Population: 12,830,632

Indiana: 8,318

Population: 6,483,802

Iowa: 4,849

Population: 3,046,355

Kansas: 4,209

Population: 2,853,118

Kentucky: 5,541

Population: 4,339,367

Louisiana: 6,493

Population: 4,533,372

Maine: 2,566

Population: 1,328,361

Maryland: 11,279

Population: 5,773,552

Massachusetts: 16,043

Population: 6,547,629

Michigan: 19,366

Population: 9,883,640

Minnesota: 9,056

Population: 5,303,925

Mississippi: 3,360

Population: 2,967,297

Missouri: 9,974

Population: 5,988,927

Montana: 1,187

Population: 989,415

Nebraska: 2,933

Population: 1,826,341

Nevada: 3,131

Population: 2,700,551

New Hampshire: 2,099

Population: 1,316,470

New Jersey: 15,147

Population: 8,791,894

New Mexico: 3,031

Population: 2,059,179

New York: 41,685

Population: 19,378,102

North Carolina : 13,897

Population: 9,535,483

North Dakota: 1,222

Population: 672,591

Ohio: 20,449

Population: 11,536,504

Oklahoma: 4,941

Population: 3,751,351

Oregon: 6,170

Population: 3,831,074

Pennsylvania: 25,631

Population: 12,702,379

Rhode Island: 2,825

Population: 1,052,567

South Carolina: 6,749

Population: 4,625,364

South Dakota: 1,131

Population: 814,180

Tennessee: 9,008

Population: 6,346,105

Texas: 31,624

Population: 25,145,561

Utah: 3,227

Population: 2,763,885

Vermont: 1,174

Population: 625,741

Virginia: 12,113

Population: 8,001,024

Washington: 11,340

Population: 6,724,540

West Virginia: 2,985

Population: 1,852,994

Wisconsin: 8,755

Population: 5,686,986

Wyoming: 673

Population: 563,626





