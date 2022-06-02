NYU Langone hires 3 physicians to expand liver transplant capacity

NYU Langone Health's Transplant Institute in New York City is expanding its liver transplant program with the addition of three physicians and surgeons.

Karim Halazun, MD; Adam Griesemer, MD; and Patrick Northup, MD, have each joined NYU Langone. Dr. Halazun will serve as surgical director of the liver transplant program at the system's transplant institute, and Dr. Northup will serve as the program's medical director. Dr. Griesemer will serve as surgical director of the living donor living transplant program, as well as lead the development of a pediatric liver transplant program at the system's Hassenfeld Children's Hospital.

Collectively, the physicians transplant and list about 100 patients a year, according to a June 2 news release.

"We are fortunate to welcome these talented clinicians and physician-scientists to expand our capabilities in liver transplantation," said Robert Montgomery, MD, director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute.