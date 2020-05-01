Novant Health launches COVID-19 physician burnout task force

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health said it has established a new task force that will screen front-line healthcare workers for burnout.

The task force — led by Thomas Edward Jenike, MD, a senior vice president and chief well-being officer — targets about 200 people who work in Novant respiratory assessment centers, COVID-19 hospital units and emergency departments, including physicians and other front-line healthcare workers.

"One goal is to normalize that they're likely feeling extra stress, so that people don't suffer in silence," Dr. Jenike told Becker's Hospital Review. "Another goal is to individually speak to folks (a simple check in — How are you? How are you handling this? What's most impacted in your life?) — and then, if applicable, connect them with a peer coach or a mental health expert."

Dr. Jenike said the task force is especially relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic, as healthcare workers are unsure how the illness is affecting the human body and concerned about the risk of transmission to their loved ones.

Novant will decide how to operationalize the task force in the coming week.

More articles on integration and physician issues:

New York physician on front lines of COVID-19 dies by suicide

New Jersey to allow physicians with foreign licenses to practice during pandemic

NYU Langone residents, leaders butt heads over hazard pay request

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.