Indiana physicians create coalition

A group of Indiana physician organizations, including many of the state's largest medical associations and specialty societies, established the Indiana Physician Coalition Jan. 14. The alliance aims to better educate lawmakers and the public on the level of training required to be a physician, and distinguish their role from that of advanced practitioners.

The alliance notes that many patients are confused by the array of medical professional titles, and cited a survey showing that one in four Indiana residents couldn't discern whether the provider they've recently seen was an advanced practitioner or a physician.

"There is no doubt that all of our colleagues play a vital role in the healthcare workforce, each according to their training," said Lauren Stanley, MD, president of Indiana's chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians and Indiana Physician Coalition member. "I work closely with advanced practice RNs every day and rely on them to help care for my patients in the emergency department. However, a physician-led care team model is still vital for high-quality patient care, given the skills and experience of a physician. We're not interchangeable."

To read the full news release, click here.

More articles on physicians:

Nearly 40% of Americans still hesitant to visit physician's office due to COVID-19

1 in 4 physicians experience harassment on social media, study finds

'I do regret being there': California physician joined in storming the Capitol

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.