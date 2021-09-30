Florida International University launches new residency training program at VA facility

Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine in Miami is set to launch a primary care internal medicine residency program at the Miami VA Health System beginning July 21, 2022, according to a press release.

It will be the only residency program in the state utilizing a Veterans Affairs healthcare facility as its primary training site. Residents will also be training at Jackson Memorial Hospital and other sites under development.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for FIU to serve those who have served us," FIU Provost and Executive Vice President Kenneth G. Furton said in a press release. "Graduates of this program will be uniquely prepared to manage the complex medical problems that veterans confront after returning to civilian life, including post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction and chronic pain."