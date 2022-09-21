Duke: Healthcare worker burnout rose to 40% during pandemic 

Healthcare worker burnout reached 40 percent in January, up from 32 percent in 2019, a new study from researchers at Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health found.

The study, published Sept. 21 in JAMA Network Open, relied on data from electronic surveys conducted over three years with more than 107,000 responses healthcare workers at 76 community hospitals within two large health systems in the U.S. The surveys covered safety culture, workforce well-being and engagement, and emotional exhaustion metrics.

Two key findings: