Cleveland Clinic gets $30M donation

Cleveland Clinic will receive a $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation for leadership and innovation efforts, the organization said Oct. 6.

The funds will endow the position of Cleveland Clinic's CEO, Tom Mihaljevic, MD, and set up an endowed fund for innovation.

"We are deeply appreciative of this latest gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation," Dr. Mihaljevic said in a statement. "Mort was an innovative leader, generous philanthropist and dear friend who left an incredible legacy at Cleveland Clinic and beyond. I am humbled and honored to be the inaugural holder of the Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair."