Charles Drew University to offer medical degree program

Los Angeles-based Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science will launch an independent four-year medical degree program after receiving notice of preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education.

The new program will be the first and only such program offered through a historically Black institution in the western U.S., according to an Oct. 18 news release.

"This is a historic moment for CDU and our community, a moment when we make a significant stride towards our mission of cultivating diverse health professional leaders who are dedicated to social justice and health equity for underserved populations," said university President and CEO David Carlisle, MD, PhD.

Instruction will initially occur in the College of Medicine's current facilities on campus. It will be relocated to a future state-of-the-art health professions education building on campus which is currently in the planning phase, according to the release.