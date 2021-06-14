California dermatologist next to lead AMA

Jack Resneck Jr., MD, a dermatologist from San Francisco, is the new president-elect of the American Medical Association.

Dr. Resneck has held several leadership roles in medicine. He was the president of the California Society for Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery and a board member of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Dr. Resneck was first elected to the AMA board of trustees in 2014. He was board chair from 2018 to 2019, according to a June 11 news release.

Dr. Resneck will become president of the AMA in June 2022.