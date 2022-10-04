28 residency programs launched in 2022 

Healthcare systems have started residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages.

Here are 28 that have started programs or plan to do so in 2022:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to future roundups, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital launched a new family medical residency program, The Lewiston Tribune reported Sept. 23.

2. The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and Reno-based Renown Health announced the accreditation of a new three-year pediatrics residency program Sept. 22. It will begin in July 2023.

3. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La., announced the accreditation of a new internal medicine residency set to begin in July 2023, The Ouachita Citizen reported Sept. 21.

4. Burgaw, N.C.-based Black River Health Services launched a rural family medicine residency program, North Carolina Health News reported Sept. 20.

5. Santa Maria, Calif.-based Marian Regional Medical Center launched a new residency program to train future physicians on how to treat patients who have suffered from human trafficking, Central Coast Public Radio reported Sept. 19.

6. St. David's North Austin (Texas) Medical Center launched an OB-GYN residency program, Austin American Statesman reported Aug. 31.

7. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced $8.5 million in funding toward five graduate medical residencies in the state Aug. 9.

8. Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's new graduate RN residency program, beginning in the fall, made four innovative changes to enhance the program ahead of students' arrival Aug. 1.

9. HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee and University of Central Florida College of Medicine launched their first medical education residency program, ABC affiliate WTXL reported July 12.

10. Summerville (S.C.) Medical Center launched an obstetrics-gynecology residency program under Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Health, which also launched a general surgery residency program, July 1, The Post and Courier reported July 4.

11. Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health launched a new internal medicine residency program in partnership with Vancouver Clinic, The Columbian reported June 28.

12. The University of New Mexico in Albuquerque is launching a women's health residency program, it said June 15.

13. Nashua, N.H.-based St. Joseph Hospital implemented the state's first accredited nurse residency program, Patch reported May 12.

14. Missoula, Mont.-based Partners In Home Care is launching a residency program for hospice care nurses, KULR8 reported April 19.

15. The University of Central Florida in Orlando and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare began their general surgery residency program, the university said April 19.

16. The Emergency Nurses Association in Schaumburg, Ill., launched an emergency nurse residency program April 19.

17. OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill., launched a family medicine residency program, The Pantagraph reported April 12.

18. Syracuse, N.Y.-based Nascentia Health is launching a nurse residency program for home care, CNYBJ reported April 7.

19. Winnsboro, La.-based Franklin Medical Center is launching a family medical practice residency program in partnership with Louisiana State University Health Shreveport, The Franklin Sun reported April 6.

20. Asheville, N.C.-based Mountain Area Health Education Center is launching the state's first addiction psychiatry residency program, NC Health News reported March 15.

21. Chicago-based Rush University is launching a family medicine residency in collaboration with Esperanza Health Centers, according to a March 8 Rush University Medical Center news release.

22. Atmore (Ala.) Community Hospital is launching a nurse residency program, The Atmore Advance reported March 8.

23. Oxnard, Calif.-based St. John's Regional Medical Center is launching a residency program to support Black physicians, Thousand Oaks Acorn reported March 4.

24. Petoskey-based McLaren Northern Michigan is launching a new residency program to begin by 2023, UpNorthLive reported March 3.

25. Port Townsend, Wash.-based Jefferson Healthcare launched a new graduate nursing residency program, The Leader reported March 2.

26. Tallahassee, Fla.-based Capital Regional Medical Center and University of Central Florida College of Medicine in Orlando are launching a graduate medical education residency program, Tallahassee Democrat reported Feb. 28.

27. Cape Coral, Fla.-based Lee Health launched an internal medicine residency program alongside the opening of a new clinic Jan. 11, NBC2 News reported.

28. Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center is partnering with Family Medical Center, also in Orangeburg, to create a family practice residency program, The Times and Democrat reported Jan. 7.