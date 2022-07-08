24 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since July 1:
- Debi Siljander, MD, has been selected as chief medical officer for San Francisco-based Dignity Health's California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles.
- Elizabeth Craig, DNP, RN, has been named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health.
- Gregory Smith has been hired as the IT director for Lake Norman Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C., and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C.
- Giridhar Vedala, MD, was selected as vice president and regional chief medical officer of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas. Memorial Hermann Health System is based in Houston.
- Ashley Edwards, MSN, RN, is the new chief nursing officer for Rome (N.Y.) Health.
- Melanie Heuston, DNP, RN, has been selected as the inaugural chief nursing executive of West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown.
- Patricia Carroll, MSN, has been appointed president and chief hospital executive of Old Bridge (N.J.) Medical Center and Perth Amboy, N.J.-based Raritan Bay Medical Center, both Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health hospitals.
- Jared Kirby is the new CFO for Vidalia, Ga.-based Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.
- Greg Crain has been appointed president for the central region of Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health.
- Jay Quebedeaux was named president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia (Ark.) and Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County in Malvern, Ark.
- Mike Perkins was appointed president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock (Ark).
- Cody Walker was named president of BHMC-North Little Rock (Ark.).
- Mackenzie Clyburn joined Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock (Ark.) as associate vice president of hospital operations.
- Gerardo Flores, DNP, RN, is the new chief nursing executive of Irving, Texas-based Christus Health.
- Cindy Russo, BSN, RN, was named president of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.
- Heather Aylward was selected as the new chief nursing officer for Emporia, Kan.-based Newman Regional Health.
- Shauna Guthrie, MD, is the new chief medical officer of Henderson, N.C.-based Maria Parham Health.
- Josh Repac has been named the new CFO of Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health.
- Mike Erickson was named the new regional president of MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena.
- Rashard Johnson has been appointed CEO of three Emory Healthcare hospitals: Emory Decatur (Ga.) Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital (Lithonia, Ga.) and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (Decatur, Ga.).
- Jonathan Curtright, CEO of University of Missouri's health system, is stepping down in July to join Oklahoma City-based University of Oklahoma's health system as COO.
- Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, was appointed senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer of Philadelphia-based Temple Health.
- Jennifer Klinksick, RN, has been selected by Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo., to serve as its new chief nursing officer.
- Katie Duffy, PharmD, has been promoted to vice president of operations for Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn.