17 women on the move in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 26.

1. Anne Rassmussen was named system vice president and chief development officer at Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth.

2. Amy Whitaker, BSN, RN, was named vice president of supply chain at Janesville, Wis.-based MercyHealth.

3. Julie Morton, BSN, RN, was promoted to include the COO title in her role as chief nursing officer of Dunkirk, N.Y.-based Brooks-TLC Hospital System.

4. Alicia Maitland was selected as senior vice president of finance at Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health.

5. Lisa Tzanakis was named the new COO of Port Charlotte-based HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

6. Tracie Morris was named the new chief people officer of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based BHSH System.

7. Mary Kargbo, MSN, RN, was named to West Reading, Pa-based Tower Health's board of directors for a three-year term.

8. Michelle James, BSN, RN, was selected as senior vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer at Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth.

9. Twilla Lee was named CEO of three Kansas hospitals: St. Catherine Hospital-Garden City, St. Catherine Hospital-Dodge City and Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses as part of Centennial, Co.-based Centura Health.

10. Lynette Sherrill was named deputy assistant secretary for information security and chief information security officer at the Department of Veteran Affairs.

11. Stephanie Ebken was named senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

12 .Brooke McCollough was named president of Adventist Health Lodi (Calif.) Memorial.

13. Sonali Desai, MD, was named the chief quality officer and senior vice president of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.

14. Mary Edwards, DO, was named chief medical officer at Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System.

15. Mary Bevier was selected as CFO at Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital.

16. Pasy Wang was selected as Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Health System's first vice president and chief investment officer.

17. Faith Roy was selected as deputy chief information security officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs.