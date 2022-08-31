VA appoints Lynette Sherrill as chief information security officer

The Department of Veterans Affairs has named Lynette Sherrill as deputy assistant secretary for information security and chief information security officer, FedScoop reported Aug. 29.

Ms. Sherrill, who stepped into the role Aug. 28, will lead the VA's cybersecurity programs and risk management activities, as well as ensure secure and reliable operation of VA information systems.

Prior to her role as CISO, Ms. Sherrill served as the executive director of enterprise command operations at the VA where she oversaw the enterprise service desk, enterprise command center and major incident problem management teams.

Her appointment as CISO comes after she spent seven months carrying out the responsibilities of CISO at the VA since the departure of former CISO Paul Cunningham.

Mr. Cunningham left the VA in February.