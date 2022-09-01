VA names new deputy chief information security officer

The Department of Veterans Affairs has named Faith Roy as deputy chief information security officer, FedScoop reported Aug. 31.

Ms. Roy, who stepped into her role Aug. 29, has been carrying out the responsibilities on an acting basis.

According to the report, she will also serve as executive director for cybersecurity integrations, logistics and planning.

Prior to this, Ms. Roy served as the VA's chief of staff and director of IT programming and budget formulation.

Her appointment comes as the VA named Lynette Sherrill as deputy assistant secretary for information security and chief information security officer on Aug. 28.