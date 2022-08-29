Tower Health names new board member

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health named Mary Kargbo, MSN, RN, to its board of directors for a three-year term that began Aug. 1.

Ms. Kargbo has held multiple executive healthcare roles throughout her career, according to an Aug. 29 news release from the health system. She currently serves as president and CEO of Berks Community Health Center in Reading, a role she has held since 2012.

"Tower Health and the Berks Community Health Center share a goal of improving the health of our community. I look forward to Mary’s contributions as a board member and benefiting from her extensive knowledge of the healthcare needs of the communities we serve," P. Sue Perrotty, president and CEO of Tower Health, said in the release.