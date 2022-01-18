UPMC names leader of health system's first hospital in China

Pittsburgh-based UPMC has named Randy Jernejcic, MD, CEO of the health system's first hospital in China, effective Feb. 1.

Dr. Jernejcic will join UPMC from University Hospitals of Cleveland, where he currently serves as the vice president of ambulatory quality and clinical transformation. From 2010 to 2012, he served as the chief medical officer of United Family Hospital in Beijing, a Jan. 17 news release said.

"As someone with long experience in driving the development of high-quality, high-value healthcare both nationally and internationally, Dr. Jernejcic is the right person to lead our trailblazing hospital in China," said Chuck Bogosta, president of UPMC International and executive vice president of UPMC.

The new Wanda UPMC International Hospital, which will have 500 beds, is scheduled to open in Chengdu in 2023.