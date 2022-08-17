Top HCA executive to retire after 36 years

HCA Healthcare National Group President Chuck Hall is retiring at the end of the year after nearly 36 years with the Nashville, Tenn.-based company.

Mr. Hall, who oversees HCA operations at 96 hospitals across 13 states, joined HCA in 1987 as COO of Sam Houston Memorial Hospital in Texas. He served in various leadership roles before being named National Group president in 2006.

"Chuck's career and expertise as an operator are unmatched, and his influence on our company extends well beyond hospital operations," Sam Hazen, HCA Healthcare's CEO, said in a news release. "His leadership during many natural disasters, as well as his focus on better care processes and technology, helped ensure the safety and care of our colleagues and patients. We wish him all the best in retirement."

HCA, a 182-hospital system, said a search for Mr. Hall's replacement is underway.