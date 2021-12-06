Public health veteran named UH Cutler Center for Men's first medical director

Cleveland-based University Hospitals has named Greg Hall, MD, the Cutler Center for Men's first medical director.

In addition to his new role, Dr. Hall will continue as a primary care physician at UH Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Ohio, a Dec. 6 news release shared with Becker's said.

"We want to change the mindset of men and improve their health outcomes," said Lee Ponsky, MD, executive director of the UH Cutler Center for Men. "Greg's leadership in the community and his clinical background will help to shape the UH network of providers as well as our partnerships and outreach."

Dr. Hall has spent 30 years as a public health advocate. He previously served as a governor-appointed member of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health and recently established the National Institute for African American Health, the news release said.