OptumCare taps ProHealth CEO to lead new tri-state region

Zeyad Baker, MD, will be the president of the newly formed OptumCare Tri-State Region.

Dr. Baker joins the OptumCare Tri-State Region from ProHealth, where he serves as CEO of one of the largest independent, physician-run health systems in the U.S. In his new role, Dr. Baker will serve as the CEO of ProHealth New York and Riverside Medical Group in New Jersey, and oversee southern Connecticut and all subsequent acquisitions within the OptumCare tri-state footprint.

In total, Dr. Baker will lead 1,200 clinicians across more than 300 locations. Nationally, OptumCare has more than 180,000 employees in its care delivery network.

