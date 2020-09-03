Methodist Le Bonheur names new chief strategy officer

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn., has named Michael Paul senior vice president and chief strategy officer, hospital officials announced Sept. 2.

Mr. Paul most recently served as COO and chief of staff for the South and Midwest division of WellCare Health Plans in Tampa, Fla. He also served as WellCare's vice president of strategy, development and innovation and director of corporate strategy, development and innovation at Humana.

Mr. Paul earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

