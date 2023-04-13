Mercy creates 6 exec roles for specialty care

St. Louis-based Mercy has added six new executive roles to lead different specialty care services across its enterprise.

These "service line executives" will represent the following specialties, according to an April 13 news release:

1. Orthopedics and sports medicine

2. Cardiovascular

3. Surgery and GI

4. Neurosciences

5. Oncology

6. Women and children

Matt Wright was first to be tapped as service line executive for orthopedic surgery and sports medicine care. He currently serves as chief operating officer for Mercy's Oklahoma region.