Mass General Brigham establishes 21 endowed chairs

Boston-based Mass General Brigham has created 21 endowed chairs to elevate cancer care and research across the integrated academic health system.
Mass General Brigham aims to become the global leader in cancer — and the new appointments are a "vital next step" in that process, according to an April 3 news release shared with Becker's.
The effort was led by David F. M. Brown, MD, president of the system's academic medical centers; Giles Boland, MD, president of Brigham and Women's Hospital and its physicians organization; Marcela del Carmen, MD, president of Massachusetts General Hospital and its physicians organization; and O'Neil Britton, MD, the system's chief integration officer. Department chairs and hospital administrators also collaborated on the endowments.
The following 21 physicians — listed below their organizations and alongside their fields of expertise — were named endowed chairs.
Brigham and Women's Hospital:
Ayal Aizer, MD — radiation oncology
Tracy Balboni, MD — radiation oncology
Thomas Clancy, MD — surgery/surgical oncology
Jason Hornick, MD, PhD — pathology
Nicole Leboeuf, MD — dermatology
Mark Preston, MD — urology
Stuart Schnitt, MD — pathology
Jonathan Schoenfeld, MD — radiation oncology
Lynette Sholl, MD — pathology
Sean Stowell, MD, PhD — pathology
Jiping Wang, MD, PhD — surgery/surgical oncology
Massachusetts General Hospital:
Bryan Choi, MD, PhD — neurosurgery
Theodore Hong, MD — radiation oncology
Camille Kotton, MD — medicine/infectious disease
Santiago Lozano-Calderon, MD, PhD — orthopedics
Tomas Neilan, MD — cardiology
Rocco Ricciardi, MD — surgery/colorectal
Helen Shih, MD — radiation oncology
Aliyah Sohani, MD — pathology
Michelle Specht, MD — surgery/breast
Jennifer Temel, MD — medical oncology