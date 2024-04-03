Mass General Brigham establishes 21 endowed chairs

Boston-based Mass General Brigham has created 21 endowed chairs to elevate cancer care and research across the integrated academic health system.

Mass General Brigham aims to become the global leader in cancer — and the new appointments are a "vital next step" in that process, according to an April 3 news release shared with Becker's.

The effort was led by David F. M. Brown, MD, president of the system's academic medical centers; Giles Boland, MD, president of Brigham and Women's Hospital and its physicians organization; Marcela del Carmen, MD, president of Massachusetts General Hospital and its physicians organization; and O'Neil Britton, MD, the system's chief integration officer. Department chairs and hospital administrators also collaborated on the endowments.

The following 21 physicians — listed below their organizations and alongside their fields of expertise — were named endowed chairs.





Brigham and Women's Hospital:

Ayal Aizer, MD — radiation oncology

Tracy Balboni, MD — radiation oncology

Thomas Clancy, MD — surgery/surgical oncology

Jason Hornick, MD, PhD — pathology

Nicole Leboeuf, MD — dermatology

Mark Preston, MD — urology

Stuart Schnitt, MD — pathology

Jonathan Schoenfeld, MD — radiation oncology

Lynette Sholl, MD — pathology

Sean Stowell, MD, PhD — pathology

Jiping Wang, MD, PhD — surgery/surgical oncology





Massachusetts General Hospital:

Bryan Choi, MD, PhD — neurosurgery

Theodore Hong, MD — radiation oncology

Camille Kotton, MD — medicine/infectious disease

Santiago Lozano-Calderon, MD, PhD — orthopedics

Tomas Neilan, MD — cardiology

Rocco Ricciardi, MD — surgery/colorectal

Helen Shih, MD — radiation oncology

Aliyah Sohani, MD — pathology

Michelle Specht, MD — surgery/breast

Jennifer Temel, MD — medical oncology