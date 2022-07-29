MaineGeneral Medical Center names Dr. Dan Vick chief medical officer

MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta has named Dan Vick, MD, chief medical officer. He took on the role in late March, he told Becker's

Dr. Vick has held several clinical executive roles, including as CMO of a small hospital in upstate New York and as vice president for medical affairs at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville in Indiana, according to a July 6 news release from MaineGeneral Health.

Most recently, Dr. Vick was on the faculty at Mount Pleasant-based Central Michigan University, teaching courses for its Master of Health Administration program.

In the same announcement, MaineGeneral Health said it had selected Lisa Belisle, MD, to serve alongside Dr. Vick as assistant CMO.

