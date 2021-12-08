HCA Houston Healthcare names COO of Tomball hospital

HCA Houston Healthcare has named Adrian Moreno COO of the health system's Tomball (Texas) hospital.

Mr. Moreno most recently served as assistant COO for the health system's Kingwood (Texas) facility. During his tenure, he managed expansion projects for the outpatient surgery center and increased licensed bed capacity by 32 intensive and intermediate care beds, a news release shared with Becker's said.

He previously served as the division director of project management for HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast Division and spent six years as a performance improvement manager for consulting company Ernst and Young.

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point (N.Y.) and Fort Benning, Ga.-based U.S. Army Ranger School, Mr. Moreno served as an officer in the U.S. Army, the news release said.