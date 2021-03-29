Chicago hospital executive says he resigned because he was 'becoming a distraction' to pandemic efforts

The COO and CFO of Loretto Hospital in Chicago said he resigned from his position because he was "becoming a distraction" to the work being performed by nurses, physicians and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anosh Ahmed, MD, spoke about his resignation in a statement shared with Becker's March 28.

"My decision to resign was not easy. But, after long and careful consideration, and in light of the attacks in the media on my character and intent, many of which were inaccurate or patently false, I decided it was best to leave with a heavy heart," he wrote.

The hospital's board on March 24 accepted the resignation of Dr. Ahmed amid controversy over reports of improper distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations from Loretto.

The hospital's president and CEO, George Miller Jr., acknowledged that he authorized the hospital March 10 to vaccinate 72 restaurant, housekeeping and other hotel support personnel at Trump Tower, where public records show Dr. Ahmed owns a condo. Block Club Chicago and NPR affiliate WBEZ have also reported that ineligible judges in Chicago's Cook County were offered doses by the hospital, and that the hospital offered COVID-19 vaccinations to ineligible people at a luxury watch and jewelry shop frequented by Dr. Ahmed in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. Block Club Chicago also reported that the hospital administered shots to hundreds of members of a suburban church attended by Mr. Miller.

The city of Chicago said it is withholding first COVID-19 doses from Loretto, a 122-bed safety-net facility, pending a review of the reports. According to NBC Chicago, the doses were instead given to Rush University to continue distribution to residents on the city's West Side.

Dr. Ahmed in his statement touted the accomplishments that were made during his tenure.

"When I joined Loretto's leadership team in 2018, I purposefully chose to work at a hospital located in an underserved community. Working with other dedicated and like-minded leaders, we greatly improved the quality of care, expanded service lines, and significantly improved the financial condition of a hospital on the brink of bankruptcy," he said.

He also said Loretto made great strides in fighting COVID-19, such as testing more than 23,000 people and vaccinating 16,000 people. Additionally, he said the hospital's COVID-19 vaccination audit showed only 200 people vaccinated were not yet qualified to receive a shot.

"That means only 1.25 percent of those vaccinated were not qualified," Dr. Ahmed said.

He said he is proud of the hospital's work during his tenure and hopes Loretto will continue to move in a positive direction and that the city will reinstate the hospital's supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

