8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Feb. 7:

1. Ric Ransom was named CEO of MU Health Care, based in Columbia, Mo.

2. Bradley Talbert is leaving his role as president and CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. He will become CEO of Memorial Health-Savannah (Ga.), also part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

3. Bill Gassen will become the CEO of the joint system created by Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health's merger with Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services. Mr. Gassen, who is currently the CEO of Sanford, will work with James Hereford, currently the CEO of Fairview, as "co-CEOs" for one year after the merger is sealed.

4. Craig Albanese, MD, was promoted from COO to CEO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System.

5. Steven Hanks, MD, began his tenure as president and CEO of Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners and Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health.

6. Rodney Reider was named CEO of Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and market president of Conemaugh Health System, also based in Johnstown.

7. Harlo McCall, MSN, was named CEO of the future Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital of Owasso (Okla.).

8. Deb Rozewicz, RN, was named CEO of the future Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich.