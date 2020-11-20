25 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Nov. 13:

1. Tammy Albright was named vice president and CEO of behavioral health services at Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health.

2. Darcy Allen, BSN, RN, vice president of operations and chief nurse executive at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Fla., assumed the same role at HealthPark Medical Center, also in Fort Myers.

3. Costa Andreou, MD, was tapped as chief clinical officer of Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati and president of Christ Hospital Physicians.

4. Doug Arvin was named CFO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System.

5. Meghan Baston, MSN, RN, resigned as chief nursing officer of Brattleboro (Vt.) Retreat, a psychiatric and addiction treatment hospital.

6. Anne Boisclair-Fahey, DNP, MSN, was named interim chief nursing officer of Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota health system.

7. Alyssa Bostwick, MSN, RN, was promoted to vice president of operations and chief nurse executive for Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, Fla.

8. Shanna Cameron was named CFO of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights (Texas), according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

9. Karen Carbone, MD, was named CMO of Detroit Medical Center's adult central campus hospitals.

10. Terrie Carlton, MSN, RN, is no longer chief nursing officer of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C.

11. Ohme Entin was named president of Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital.

12. Laurie Harting, RN, president and CEO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Greater Sacramento division, is retiring Jan. 3 as Dignity's parent company changes its operating division structure.

13. Helen Johnson was named president of Sparrow Eaton Hospital in Charlotte, Mich., according to local news station WILX.

14. Ulondia Lee, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas).

15. Julia Liebscher, BSN, was promoted to vice president of operations and chief nurse executive at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Fla.

16. Jeffrey Lilley, CEO of Princeton (W. Va.) Community Hospital, parted ways with the facility.

17. Michelle Logan-Owens, BSN, RN, is no longer CEO of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C.

18. Lisa Martinez was named vice president of strategy and innovation at Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

19. Frank McGillin was named CEO of Cleveland Clinic and Amwell's joint venture focused on scaling digital care and telehealth.

20. Don McKenna was named regional president of Hampden Medical Center in Enola, Pa., and Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pa.

21. Terrell Neal, BSN, RN, left his position as CEO of St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling, La.

22. Gino Santorio resigned as president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

23. Kyle Snyder was named senior vice president and COO of Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pa.

24. Egbert van Acht was named executive vice chairman of the board of directors for Cleveland Clinic and Amwell's joint venture focused on scaling digital care and telehealth.

25. Pamela Weatherspoon was named vice president of enterprise diversity, equity and inclusion at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Calif.

