West Virginia hospital, CEO part ways

Princeton (W. Va.) Community Hospital and CEO Jeffrey Lilley mutually agreed to separate, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

The hospital said Nov. 16 that the action was a "mutually agreed upon decision by the [hospital board] and the current CEO, Mr. Jeffrey Lilley, to separate their relationship. This decision was accomplished in a special, scheduled board meeting on Nov. 12," the newspaper reported.

Mr. Lilley served as the hospital's COO before becoming CEO in 2015.

During his tenure, Princeton Community Hospital acquired Bluefield (W. Va.) Regional Medical Center in 2019, and the hospital now offers an off-campus provider-based emergency department in Bluefield.

The hospital said it expanded services at the Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginias, an affiliate of Princeton Community Hospital in Bluefield, and recruited specialty physicians to the community under Mr. Lilley's leadership, according to the Daily Telegraph.

CFO Frank Sinicrope has been named interim CEO.

