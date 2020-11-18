CEO parts ways with Louisiana hospital

Terrell Neal, BSN, RN, has left his position as CEO of St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling, La., according to the St. Charles Herald Guide.

In a statement obtained by the newspaper, the hospital said Mr. Neal has left the position to pursue other opportunities.

"We wish him all the best in his future endeavors," the hospital's statement said.

Mr. Neal was named CEO of St. Charles Parish Hospital in March. Before becoming CEO, he was interim CEO of the hospital while continuing to serve as chief nursing officer and COO. He became COO and CNO in 2017 after serving as vice president of patient care services at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

The hospital said the board of directors of its service district will appoint an interim CEO soon and partner with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System, which manages the hospital, to search for a permanent CEO, according to the Herald Guide.

