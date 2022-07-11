17 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Hayley DeSilva -

Seventeen hospital or health system CFO moves Becker's has covered since May 31:

  1. Owensboro (Ky.) Health has promoted Russ Ranallo to CFO. 
  2. Jared Kirby was named CFO of Vidalia, Ga.-based Memorial Health Meadows Hospital after serving as interim CFO. 
  3. Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health promoted Josh Repac to CFO. 
  4. Keri Pintozzi was appointed CFO of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital. 
  5. Napoleon, Ohio-based Henry County Hospital named Jim Nowaczyk CFO. 
  6. Jonathan Smith, CFO of Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital, now additionally serves as chief administrative officer. 
  7. McLaren Port Huron (Mich.) Hospital appointed Kyle Vining CFO. 
  8. David Wrigley was promoted to CFO for Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Hospital. 
  9. Brandon Hughes, CFO of Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital, has resigned
  10. Broward Health Coral Springs (Fla.) named Modesto Gato as its CFO. 
  11. Mark Wright was appointed CFO of Warsaw, N.Y.-based Wyoming County Community Health System. 
  12. Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center named Hilda Dalfonso CFO. 
  13. Summer Owen was appointed CFO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health.
  14. Valley Health System in Ridgewood, N.J., promoted Bill Klutkowski to senior vice president of finance and CFO.
  15. Marquette, Mich.-based UP Health System named Henrietta Skeens as its interim CFO. 
  16. Steve Oglesby will retire Jan. 6 from his position as CFO for Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health after 30 years with the health system. 
  17. Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional Hospital appointed Eric Salmonson as its CFO and vice president. 

