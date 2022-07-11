17 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Seventeen hospital or health system CFO moves Becker's has covered since May 31:

Owensboro (Ky.) Health has promoted Russ Ranallo to CFO. Jared Kirby was named CFO of Vidalia, Ga.-based Memorial Health Meadows Hospital after serving as interim CFO. Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health promoted Josh Repac to CFO. Keri Pintozzi was appointed CFO of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital. Napoleon, Ohio-based Henry County Hospital named Jim Nowaczyk CFO. Jonathan Smith, CFO of Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital, now additionally serves as chief administrative officer. McLaren Port Huron (Mich.) Hospital appointed Kyle Vining CFO. David Wrigley was promoted to CFO for Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Hospital. Brandon Hughes, CFO of Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital, has resigned. Broward Health Coral Springs (Fla.) named Modesto Gato as its CFO. Mark Wright was appointed CFO of Warsaw, N.Y.-based Wyoming County Community Health System. Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center named Hilda Dalfonso CFO. Summer Owen was appointed CFO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health. Valley Health System in Ridgewood, N.J., promoted Bill Klutkowski to senior vice president of finance and CFO. Marquette, Mich.-based UP Health System named Henrietta Skeens as its interim CFO. Steve Oglesby will retire Jan. 6 from his position as CFO for Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health after 30 years with the health system. Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional Hospital appointed Eric Salmonson as its CFO and vice president.