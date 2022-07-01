Josh Repac named new CFO for Meritus Health

Josh Repac, former vice president of revenue cycle and clinical support services for Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health, has been named the new CFO of the hospital.

"When you think about the patient experience, it's doctors and nurses, but that's not all. In finance, we touch the aftercare of the patient path, and it's an important piece," Mr. Repac said. "I'm proud to be a part of the Meritus' mission to improve the health status of our region and I am looking forward to contributing to our future."

Mr. Repac also served as executive director of revenue cycle and reimbursement for Meritus Health, western Maryland's largest healthcare provider. Previously, he held a director position with Berkeley Research Group.

He will take over as CFO starting July 1, succeeding Thomas Chan, who will serve as chief of treasury services for the next six months before retiring.