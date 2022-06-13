New Jersey health system promotes 5 execs

Valley Health System in Ridgewood, N.J., promoted five leaders to new roles.

Five things to know about the changes, announced in a June 9 news release:

1. Valley Health System promoted Karteek Bhavsar from vice president of administration to senior vice president of Valley Health System operations and business development.

2. Julie Karcher was promoted from vice president of Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group to senior vice president of Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group.

3. Valley Health System promoted Bill Klutkowski from vice president of finance and CFO to senior vice president of finance and CFO.

4. Brad Haspel was promoted from assistant vice president of ancillary services to vice president of ancillary services for Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group.

5. Valley Health System promoted Bettyann Kempin, DNP, RN, from assistant vice president of oncology services to vice president of administration.