17 health system IT executive moves so far in 2022

The following hospital and health system IT executive moves have been reported since Jan. 1:

1. Chuck Mashburn was named CIO and HIPAA security officer of South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.

2. Jennifer Stemmler was appointed chief digital officer of Roseland, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

3. Inderpal Kohli was named CIO and vice president of information technology of Englewood (N.J.) Health.

4. Craig Richardville was named CIO and senior vice president of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

5. Craig Kwiatkowski, PharmD, was named senior vice president of enterprise information services and CIO of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.

6. Sara Vaezy was named executive vice president and chief digital officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

7. Michael Mainiero was named senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.

8. Jared Antczak was named chief digital officer of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

9. Umberto Tachinardi, MD, was appointed chief health digital officer of The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and UC Health.

10. Rohit Chandra, PhD, was named chief digital officer of Cleveland Clinic.

11. Joel Vengco was appointed chief information and digital officer of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

12. Rémy Evard was named chief digital officer and head of technology of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

13. Cindy Langston was named senior vice president and CIO of Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, making her the first woman to hold the position.

14. Ken Buechele was named vice president and CIO of Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health.

15. Cristina Thomas was named interim CIO of Charles City, Iowa-based Floyd County Medical Center.

16. Karl Mathias was named CIO of HHS.

17. Michael Mover was named CIO of Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health.