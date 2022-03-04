HHS taps new CIO as AI chief departs

The Department of Health and Human Services' first chief artificial intelligence officer departed the agency, and a new CIO was appointed, FedScoop reported March 2.

Oki Mek, HHS' former chief artificial intelligence officer, who oversaw the launch of the department's AI website, departed the agency Feb. 26. He spent one year in the role and 11 years overall at HHS.

His departure came shortly after HHS appointed Karl Mathias as CIO. 

Mr. Mathias, who is the eighth CIO for the department in the last seven years, will assume the role of CIO March 14.

