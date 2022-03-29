Englewood Health taps new CIO

N.J.-based Englewood Health named Inderpal Kohli as vice president of information technology and chief information officer, the health system announced March 28.

Mr. Kohli will be in charge of overseeing all IT-related activities and strategy for the health system including its acute care hospital, network of more than 100 physician locations and several urgent care centers.

Prior to his role at Englewood, Mr. Kohli served as the assistant vice president at the New York-based Hospital for Special Surgery, where he led the implementation of several enterprise information systems, including Epic.