17 CFO moves in August

Trinity Health and The Valley Health System were among the hospitals and health systems that tapped new CFOs in August.

Here are the 17 CFO moves that Becker's reported on in August:

1. Tony Fortmann was named CFO of Independence, Iowa-based Buchanan County Health Center.

2. Minot, N.D.-based Trinity Health appointed Jason Hotchkiss as CFO.

3. Marc Nakagawa was tapped as CFO of Alabaster, Ala.-based Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

4. Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital, a 517-bed facility part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, named Onel Rodriguez CFO.

5. Leslie Flake, BSN, left her role as CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health.

6. Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare appointed Becky Tucker as CFO.

7. Douglas Winner was tapped as CFO of DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare.

8. Westwood, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center named Thomas Bisignani CFO.

9. Ernest Ngirimana was appointed as vice president and CFO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare's physician division.

10. Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health named Rob Tonkinson senior vice president and CFO.

11. Romaine Layne was tapped as CFO of West Palm Beach, Fla.-based St. Mary’s Medical Center and Palm Beach Children's Hospital, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

12. David Solomon was named CFO of TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center.

13. McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, Ill. appointed Sherri Hitchcock as CFO.

14. Andrew McMullin was tapped as CFO of Las Vegas-based West Henderson Hospital, part of Las Vegas-based The Valley Health System.

15. Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, Ga., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, named Justin Inglett CFO.

16. Todd Radosevich was tapped as assistant vice president of Orlando Health West Region and CFO of St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

17. Bayonne, N.J.-based CarePoint Health System appointed Shamiq Syed as CFO.