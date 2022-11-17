15 hospital CEOs exiting their roles

The following CEOs have announced plans to step down or retire since Sept. 13.

1. Kerry Goff resigned as CEO of Opp, Ala.-based Mizell Memorial Hospital.

2. Mark Taubman, MD, CEO of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center and dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, will retire in December 2023.

3. Jay Cahalan, president and CEO of the Albany Med Health System's Columbia Memorial Health in Hudson, N.Y., will retire at the end of 2022.

4. Mike Packnett, CEO of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health, will retire at the end of 2022.

5. Matt Wenzel resigned as president and CEO of West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health.

6. Sylvia Young, president and CEO of HCA Healthcare's Continental Division, which includes HealthONE in Denver and Wesley Healthcare in Wichita, Kan., will retire at the end of 2022.

7. Arthur Kellermann, MD, resigned as health sciences senior vice president for the university and CEO of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System. He was given the option after the university board of visitors and health system board of directors announced plans to unseat him.

8. Randy Oostra, CEO of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica, retired Oct. 31.

9. Steven Hannah was fired as CEO of Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

10. John Hill left his post as president and CEO of Bozeman (Mont.) Health at the end of October on a mutual agreement with the board of directors, after a physicians' vote of no confidence.

11. A. Eugene Washington, MD, president and CEO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and chancellor for health affairs at Duke University, will step down in 2023.

12. Michael La Coste terminated his contract as CEO of Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems on a mutual decision with the board of directors.

13. Michael Habowski, president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic-affiliated Ashtabula County (Ohio) Medical Center Health System, will retire in January.

14. Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering (Ohio) Health, will retire Dec. 31.

15. Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health, will retire Oct. 6, 2023.