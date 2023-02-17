14 hospital, health system COOs recently promoted to the helm

Chief operating officers tend to know their organizations inside and out. It is not surprising that of the many CEO moves reported by Becker's in 2023, 14 have been internally promoted chief operating officers.

The following chief operating officers at hospitals and health systems were recently named president or CEO of their organization:

1. Cara Beatty, MD, was promoted from COO to chief executive of Providence Clinical Network's Eastern Washington and Montana divisions.

2. Brian Canfield was promoted from COO to CEO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.

3. Michael Hartke was promoted from COO to president of Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Northwest Community Healthcare.

4. Lloyd Guidry Jr., PharmD, was promoted from COO to CEO of Galliano, La.-based Lady of the Sea General Hospital.

5. Craig Albanese, MD, was promoted from COO to CEO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System.

6. Steven Hanks was promoted from COO to CEO of Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners and Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health.

7. Krysla Karlix was promoted from COO to CEO of Medical City Green Oaks in Dallas, part of Medical City Healthcare.

8. David Byrd was promoted from COO to CEO of The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, Texas.

9. Christopher Comfort, MD, was promoted from COO to CEO of New York City-based Cavalry Hospital.

10. Cathy Edmisten, RN, was promoted from COO of HCA Virginia Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond to CEO of HCA Florida South Shore Hospital in Sun City Center.

11. Ellen Moloney was named to a dual role as president and COO of Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Mass., after serving solely as COO.

12. Barbara Sergio was named interim president of Farmington, Maine-based Franklin Community Health Network, where she previously served as COO.

13. Howard Chrisman, MD, was promoted from president and COO to CEO of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial Healthcare.

14. Michael Backus was promoted from executive vice president and COO to president and CEO of Oswego (N.Y.) Health.