13 recent CIO moves

The following CIO moves have been reported since June 30:

Adam Buckley, MD, was appointed interim CIO of Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health.

Terri Couts, RN, was named senior vice president and CIO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

Mark Combs was appointed CIO of Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System.

Jeff Gautney was named vice president and CIO at Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center.

Kristopher Kusche was appointed vice president and CIO of Albany (N.Y) Med.

Christopher Longhurst, MD, CIO for University of California San Diego Health, was promoted to CMO and chief digital officer.

Thomas Marlow Jr. was named CIO of Dallas-based Southwestern Health Resources.

Aaron Miri was named senior vice president and chief digital and information officer at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health.

Jane Moran was named the first chief information and digital officer for Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

Michael Pfeffer, MD, was named CIO of Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care.

Chuck Podesta was appointed CIO of Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

Edmund Siy has been named Flemington, N.J.-based Hunterdon Healthcare's CIO.

Dennis Sutterfield was appointed CIO at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in New York City.