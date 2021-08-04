Where 500 tech leaders are focusing their time & budget

The pandemic accelerated a lot of digital innovation, and CIO roles are shifting to meet changing demands, according to a recent report by Genpact and the Cambridge-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The study asked 500 CIOs and technology leaders in several industries, such as healthcare, life sciences and insurance how their role is evolving.

The report found that CIOs fall into three main categories: piloting innovation, co-piloting innovation or engineering transformation as requested by business leaders. CIOs who report directly to the CEO and meet with them regularly are the most successful at driving transformation, an Aug. 2 summary of the report said.

CIOs reported having three main focuses: