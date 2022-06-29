Wexner Medical Center, Siemens researching how tech can accelerate healthcare discoveries, deliver personalized care

The Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Siemens Healthineers have partnered to bring imaging and treatment technologies from Siemens to Ohio State patient care and research centers.

Under a five-year partnership, Siemens Healthineers and Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, will combine its technology and services with Wexner Medical Center's research initiatives from scientists, physicians and patients to form a living lab, according to a June 28 press release. At the lab, the entities will work together to validate science that can produce individualized medicine and healthcare delivery.

In addition, the partnership will:

Provide the medical center's new outpatient care west campus with imaging and radiation oncology modalities.





Improve access to care for obese and claustrophobic patients through the development of advanced imaging methods.





Expand next-generation vascular robotics capabilities using the Corindus CorPath GRX system. The aim is to enhance precision, efficiency and patient access to highly specialized endovascular procedures.

"This work not only supports a key step in our mission to improve the lives of our patients, but together we will research ways technology can accelerate breakthrough health discoveries and the care delivery process for all patients in the future," said Peter Mohler, PhD, vice president for research at the Ohio State University and chief scientific officer at Wexner Medical Center.