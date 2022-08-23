Wellspan's hospital-at-home program saves $1.1M

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health's hospital-at-home program has saved the health system approximately $1.1 million and freed up more than 1,500 hospital bed days.
Four things to know:
- Between September 2020 and April 2022, WellSpan Health accepted more than 800 patients to its acute hospital-at-home program.
- The team at WellSpan designed preference lists, pharmacy validation workflows and supply requests to ensure that necessary care items were delivered to patients' homes quickly.
- WellSpan Health's finance team calculated the average savings of patients enrolled in the program and found that it saved the hospital $700 per day.
- The finance team combined that figure with the 1,572 avoided hospital days, and estimated that the program saved WellSpan Health $1.1 million since its implementation.