Wellspan's hospital-at-home program saves $1.1M

Naomi Diaz -

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health's hospital-at-home program has saved the health system approximately $1.1 million and freed up more than 1,500 hospital bed days.

Four things to know:

  1. Between September 2020 and April 2022, WellSpan Health accepted more than 800 patients to its acute hospital-at-home program.

  2. The team at WellSpan designed preference lists, pharmacy validation workflows and supply requests to ensure that necessary care items were delivered to patients' homes quickly.

  3. WellSpan Health's finance team calculated the average savings of patients enrolled in the program and found that it saved the hospital $700 per day.

  4. The finance team combined that figure with the 1,572 avoided hospital days, and estimated that the program saved WellSpan Health $1.1 million  since its implementation.

