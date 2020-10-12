'We will continue to evolve our approach': 5 notes on Microsoft's hybrid workforce strategy

Microsoft is transitioning some staff to permanent remote work, according to The Wall Street Journal.

During the pandemic, technology companies and health system IT departments rapidly transitioned to widespread remote work. Some companies have announced permanent remote work options while others, like Google and Epic, are planning on a hybrid in-person and remote model in the coming months.

Here are five things to know about Microsoft's plan:

1. Most employees have the option to continue some remote work permanently as long as the work from home is less than half of their workweek.

2. Flexible work schedules are available for most roles. CEO Satya Nadella believes half of Microsoft's workforce may decide to use flexible work arrangements.

3. Managers can approve 100 percent permanent remote work.

4. Employees can move within the U.S. with company approval but pay and benefits may be adjusted based on Microsoft's compensation scale by location, according to the report.

5. The company will not commit to remote work for every employee, citing the value of bringing employees together in the workplace.

"We will continue to evolve our approach to flexibility over time as we learn more," said Microsoft Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan in a blog post.

