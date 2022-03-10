ViVE 2022: 4 key healthcare takeaways

From AI that can summarize physician notes to a virtual care startup that specializes in giving rural patients more access to healthcare, new healthcare technologies and startups took center stage at the ViVE Conference, a digital health event held in Miami.

The new conference sponsored by HLTH and CHIME, which ran from March 6-9, is a healthcare technology-focused event. Attendees included C-suite executives, senior digital health leaders and buyers, healthcare startups and investors, government officials and vendors.

New health technology announcements were made alongside panels of industry leaders discussing some of the most critical conversations in healthcare from the sharing and protection of health data, health equity, care coordination and applying AI to healthcare.

Here are four takeaways from the conference: