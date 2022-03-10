ViVE 2022: 4 key healthcare takeaways

- Small
From AI that can summarize physician notes to a virtual care startup that specializes in giving rural patients more access to healthcare, new healthcare technologies and startups took center stage at the ViVE Conference, a digital health event held in Miami.
The new conference sponsored by HLTH and CHIME, which ran from March 6-9, is a healthcare technology-focused event. Attendees included C-suite executives, senior digital health leaders and buyers, healthcare startups and investors, government officials and vendors.
New health technology announcements were made alongside panels of industry leaders discussing some of the most critical conversations in healthcare from the sharing and protection of health data, health equity, care coordination and applying AI to healthcare.
Here are four takeaways from the conference:
- Amazon Pharmacy unveiled MedsYourWay, a prescription discount savings card available to members of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Florida Blue, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.
- Former Livongo executives launched Homeward, a rural hybrid care startup partnering with regional Medicare Advantage plans to combat rural healthcare disparities.
- Google Care Studio announced the upcoming launch of Conditions, an AI and natural language processing feature that will help summarize physicians notes.
- David Feinberg, MD, CEO of Cerner, spoke at the event about how Cerner, caregivers and partners can work together to use EHR data to improve broader outcomes in healthcare.