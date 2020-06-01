Verily's chief clinical officer to lead virtual diabetes clinic

Vindell Washington, MD, chief clinical officer of Google sister company Verily, will serve as interim CEO of virtual diabetes clinic Onduo.

Onduo launched as a joint venture with Verily in 2016. The virtual clinic personalizes care programs for thousands of members, who are all part of health plans and employer organizations that cover the program costs.

Dr. Washington joined Verily in January as CCO of its health platforms team. Previously, he spent two years as chief medical officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and also served as the HHS' national coordinator for health IT.

"[Dr.] Vindell brings over a decade of experience marrying technology and care delivery, and operationalizing disease management across populations of patients," said Ashraf Hanna, MD, COO of Verily and Onduo board member. "Under his leadership, we're excited to evolve both the technology and care model needed during this next stage of the company's growth."

