Verily launches COVID-19 immune response study

Google sister company Verily is teaming up with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical arm, to spearhead a COVID-19 immune response study, according to a Feb. 8 news release.

The study will be part of Verily's Project Baseline, which aims to study disease testing methods and antibodies. Through the new immune response study, the companies hope to analyze how COVID-19 affects the immune system immediately after someone tests positive for the virus.

The exploratory study will enroll individuals confirmed positive for COVID-19, who will participate from home. Researchers will collect biological measurements, clinical and epidemiological data at the time of COVID-19 testing to identify longitudinal molecular and/or immunological signatures connected with the progression the disease over 28 days.

More articles on health IT:

